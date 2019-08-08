Brokerages Set Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Price Target at $20.89

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALDR. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

NASDAQ:ALDR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,429. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $809.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.50. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

