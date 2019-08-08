Brokerages Set Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

Shares of BLX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 4,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,638. The company has a market capitalization of $809.39 million, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 119,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.