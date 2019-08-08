Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $31.13

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

GLNG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

