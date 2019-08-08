Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $181.38

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,323. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $1,505,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,899,229.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $27,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.