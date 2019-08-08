Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price at $18.20

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $908.19 million, a PE ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.16. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $113,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,051 shares of company stock worth $2,508,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $6,707,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 362,411 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 297,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

