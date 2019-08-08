Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $26.73

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.55.

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Sunday. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $435,810.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,491.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $228,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1,219.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 74,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Olin has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.