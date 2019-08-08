Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $79.11

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $848,631.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 125.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $72.19. 8,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,332. Omnicell has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

