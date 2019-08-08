Brokerages Set Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT at $41.33

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $67,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 7.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,282. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

