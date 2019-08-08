Brokerages Set TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Target Price at €29.30

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.30 ($34.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLG. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

ETR TLG traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €26.85 ($31.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 52 week high of €28.10 ($32.67). The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

