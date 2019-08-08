Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $140.64

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

ZBH stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. 1,225,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,109. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,516,000 after acquiring an additional 205,532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,950,000 after acquiring an additional 302,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

