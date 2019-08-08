Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.99

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 801218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $2,947,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 199.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,279,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,070,000 after buying an additional 398,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

