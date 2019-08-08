Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 940%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 1,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,470. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

