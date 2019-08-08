Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

