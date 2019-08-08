BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.908 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to Approx $2.50 EPS.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,619. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

