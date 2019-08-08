Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Raises Dividend to $2.25 Per Share

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Cable One has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $37.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,201.03 on Thursday. Cable One has a one year low of $732.97 and a one year high of $1,244.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,197.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.65 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,316.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,219.00.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,843 shares of company stock worth $3,281,398. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.