Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Calix reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $221,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 258,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,986.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,343 shares of company stock valued at $630,261. 18.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Calix by 966.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Calix by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $5.89 on Friday. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $330.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

