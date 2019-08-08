Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Stock Position Increased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Callaway Golf worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $17.46. 399,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,010. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,479.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,660.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, May 12th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

