Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

“We think this is an endorsement of its capabilities with a larger asset base expected to be coming through its CRZO transaction. We reiterate our Outperform rating and $10 PT.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Williams Capital decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $11.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Shares of CPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 8,192,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,866,672. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $986.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,591,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,929,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,524,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 1,339,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $6,803,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,907,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 885,694 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

