Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.05% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We see further improvement in LOE in 3Q before blending in higher CRZO LOE in 4Q (reported ~$7.50/boe in 1Q) which we expect the combined co to actively work down during 2020.””

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Stephens set a $11.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

CPE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 4,550,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,866,672. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $986.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,369,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 576,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 199,346 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 69.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,539,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 282,381 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

