Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis lowered Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Shares of CBM opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cambrex has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cambrex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cambrex by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 50,436 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambrex during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambrex by 2.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,321,000 after buying an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambrex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.