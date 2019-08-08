Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

CF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,421. The company has a market capitalization of $629.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.38.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$284.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

