Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 20.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cannae by 25.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth $4,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after buying an additional 1,802,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

