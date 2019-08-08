Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $29.66. Capital Power shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 87,988 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.63%.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

