Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 225.30% and a negative net margin of 936.22%.

CAPR stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAPR. ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $3.50 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

