Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells $58,100.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.18. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67,680.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Laidlaw increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

