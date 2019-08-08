Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. 547,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,670. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,699.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.