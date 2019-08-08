Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Insider Stuart Mackinnon Sells 10,000 Shares

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 386,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CATM. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $2,103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 393.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 21.7% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 369,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

