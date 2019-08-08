CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.77. 48,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $86,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 78,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $3,138,875.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,867,219 shares of company stock valued at $104,049,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.