CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.54. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $2,333,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $3,954,234.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,867,219 shares of company stock worth $104,049,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $136,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

