CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.43, but opened at $33.00. CarGurus shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 33,196 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 78,708 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $3,138,875.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,887,219 shares of company stock valued at $104,707,611. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

