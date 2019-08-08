Caribbean Utilities to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:CUP)

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of C$13.25 and a one year high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

