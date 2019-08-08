Carroll Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CROL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Carroll Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CROL)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68, approximately 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71.

About Carroll Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CROL)

Carroll Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carroll Community Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Maryland. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, business and retail noninterest and interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposit accounts.

