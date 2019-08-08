Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $86.00 at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Carvana stock traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.67. 3,061,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,917. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61. Carvana has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $76.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $559,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 181,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $12,240,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,984,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,925,489 shares of company stock valued at $124,765,354. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carvana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 777.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $5,243,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

