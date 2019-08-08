Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 146.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $694,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,582.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,522 in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

