Cashaa Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $153,885.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00258974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01218874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00091978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

