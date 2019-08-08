Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Castlight Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at $993,670.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $74,521. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Castlight Health by 847.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.