Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,967,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,634,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,477,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura cut their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.87.

NYSE:CE traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

