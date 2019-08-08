Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $15.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,846,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $103,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

