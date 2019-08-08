Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given a $10.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 8,846,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,866. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 542,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $12,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after buying an additional 102,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

