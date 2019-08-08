Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Holdings Lowered by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,055 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Century Communities worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 153,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $789.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

