Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

CTL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,694,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,328. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $404,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,760.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,240,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,849,209.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Centurylink by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 447.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.