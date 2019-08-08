CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are modeling Hillcrest to be neutral to earnings this year and accretive next. INTC’s sale of its modem group is expect to close in Q4, we are uncertain how this transaction will ultimately impact CEVA that and the fact it is trading at 43x CY20 estimates keeps us on the sidelines.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEVA. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CEVA stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 202,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,284. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.88 million, a PE ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CEVA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CEVA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CEVA by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in CEVA by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

