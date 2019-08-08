CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,836. CGI has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

