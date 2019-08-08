Chainium Market Capitalization Reaches $997,851.00 (CHX)

Chainium (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Chainium has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Chainium token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. Chainium has a market cap of $997,851.00 and $6,580.00 worth of Chainium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00261820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.01225893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00090213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Chainium

Chainium’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,786,452 tokens. Chainium’s official Twitter account is @ChainiumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainium is weown.com. The Reddit community for Chainium is /r/chainium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainium’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

Chainium Token Trading

Chainium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.