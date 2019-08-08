Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,304,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,212 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Charles Schwab worth $213,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. 857,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,303,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

