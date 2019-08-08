Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 253,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

