Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 3.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. 34,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.