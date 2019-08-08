Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim Mccauley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,514.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $246,791.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,049.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.