ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 144.27% and a negative return on equity of 125.22%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $406.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $153,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.