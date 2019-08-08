Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:CHK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 56,093,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,578,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In other Chesapeake Energy news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.